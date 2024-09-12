Four Catholic Churches To Be Closed, Sold in South County

Saints Peter and Paul Church in downtown Jamestown will be closed and sold.

This is according to a social media post by Catholic Neighbors in Faith Family of Parishes Rev. Paul Cygan.

The post, made late on Monday night, stated that the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has made recommendations to each family of parishes and allowed for counter-proposals. Following numerous meetings and listening sessions this past summer, the decision for parishes in the greater Jamestown area is as follows:

SS. Peter and Paul site of Holy Apostles in Jamestown, Our Lady of Loreto in Falconer, Our Lady of Snows in Panama, and Our Lady of Victory in Frewsburg will all be closed with the entire campuses sold.

Parishes that will remain open include St. James in Jamestown, Sacred Heart in Lakewood, and St. Patrick in Randolph. Holy Apostles St. John site in Jamestown will remain a secondary worship site.

Reverand Cygan stated in the post, “We understand that this news is challenging and may bring feelings of sadness and loss. However, we believe that these changes will ultimately strengthen our community and help us to better serve our mission. Let us continue to support one another through this transition and keep our faith strong.”

The post stated that by 2030 there will be two priests remaining to serve the Catholic Community in the Jamestown area.