Four Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics Scheduled For September

The Chautauqua County Health Department, in partnership with the Chautauqua County Humane Society and the Towns of Ripley, French Creek, and Charlotte, will host four free rabies vaccination clinics this month.

The clinics will take place on the following dates:

Saturday, September 13th, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Chautauqua County Humane Society

2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown

Thursday, September 18th, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Town of Ripley Highway Department

50 Ross Street, Ripley

Tuesday, September 23rd | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Town of French Creek Highway Department

10106 Ravlin Hill Road, Clymer

Saturday, September 27th | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Sinclairville Volunteer Fire Company

30 Main Street, Sinclairville

Dogs, cats and ferrets that are three months of age and older are eligible for a vaccination. Pre-registration is required by visiting https://chautauquacountyny.gov/environmental-health/rabies to schedule an appointment. Participants should bring prior vaccination records. These are needed to determine if your pet is eligible for a three-year booster. All dogs must be on a leash. Cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals to the veterinarian for vaccination.

Under New York State Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets over four months of age must be vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is most commonly spread by raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes, and is transmitted through saliva-often via bites or scratches.

For more information about each clinic, contact the hosting facility or municipality. For general rabies information, visit https://chqgov.com/environmental-health/rabies or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.