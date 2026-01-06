WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Four New Legislators Have Taken Their Seats On The County Legislature

Four New Legislators Have Taken Their Seats On The County Legislature

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Legislators take their oath of office on January 2, 2026

Four new legislators took their seats on the Chautauqua County Legislature during a reorganizational meeting January 2.

Jamestown Democrat Vince DeJoy, Democrat Sandra Lewis, Republican Jason Merritt and Jamestown Democrat Bob Whitney took the oath of office along with the returning 15 county legislators.

The new political breakdown for the County Legislature is 12 Republicans and seven Democrats. Republicans no longer have super-majority on the County Legislature for the first time since 2014. 13 votes are required for a super-majority.

Republican Pierre Chagnon was unanimously approved to be the Legislature’s Chairman. He has held that designation since 2020.

Chagnon said he’s committed to discussing what’s wrong and how to improve polices, programs, and procedures, “With dramatic changes in federal and state funding and policies; my priorities will be protecting the county property taxpayers from federal and state cost shifts and policy changes; protecting county essential services from federal and state cost shifts and policy changes; and expanding partnerships to increase economic development, housing and infrastructure investments.”

Republican Legislator John Penhollow made a motion to extend Public Defender Ned Barone’s appointment from one to two years, but that motion failed by a bipartisan vote of four to 13. Barone’s one year appointment was approved unanimously.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.