Four State Roads To Be Paved In Chautauqua County In 2026

New York State will pave four state roads in Chautauqua County in 2026 at a cost of $6.2 million.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will invest more than $600 million in over 180 paving projects across the state to be completed next year. These projects, which total almost 2,150 lane miles, are in addition to the paving initiatives already scheduled as part of NYSDOT’s core programs and, taken together, represent the most ambitious annual road resurfacing agenda ever put forward by NYSDOT.

The projects scheduled to take place in Chautauqua County include:

– $2 million to resurface Route 60 from the bridge over Mill Creek to Cassadaga South Village Line

– $2 million to resurface Route 426 from the Pennsylvania State Line to Harrington Hill Road

– $1 million to resurface Route 5 in the City of Dunkirk

– $1.2 million to overlay Route 394 from County Road 65 to the Cattaraugus County Line