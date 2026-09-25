Free Fishing Day Set For Sept. 26 in NYS

New York residents can fish for free this Saturday in the state.

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton announced a statewide Free Fishing Day for Saturday, September 26. During any of the six designated Free Fishing Days, the fishing license requirement is waived for fishing on New York’s fresh waters.

This Free Fishing Day coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was designated by Congress in 1972 to encourage people to experience, understand, and appreciate traditional outdoor sports and recreation.

DEC and its partners also hold free “learn to fish” clinics throughout the year. In addition to learning about local fishing opportunities, participants are taught about fish identification, how to cast a fishing rod, fishing safety, aquatic resource stewardship, and fishing regulations. A full list of programs can be found on DEC’s website. Check the list regularly as new events are added throughout the year.

The final Free Fishing Day for 2026 will take place on November 11 (Veterans Day). On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents may fish for free without a fishing license. Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during Free Fishing Days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. When not participating in Free Fishing Days, anyone 16 years of age and older must have a current New York State fishing license to fish. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC’s website.