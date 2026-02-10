Free Fishing Days In NYS Announced For 2026

Free Fishing Days in New York State have been announced for 2026.

The requirement for a freshwater fishing license will be waived on the following days: February 14–15, June 27–28, September 26 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and November 11 (Veterans Day).

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Free Fishing Days provide the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to affordably explore, unplug, and get outside. New York State’s waters offer some of the best fishing opportunities in the nation, hosting memorable fishing experiences that increase tourism and benefit the economy. In addition to the many health benefits associated with recreating outdoors, fishing can provide more opportunities to connect with family and friends, something that seems harder and harder to do with increasing demands on time in today’s world.”

The State Department of Environmental Conservation‘s Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give New Yorkers who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby, and encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State Fishing License.

The DEC offers a host of resources for those interested in getting started in fishing. The I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing (PDF) provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying your catch and understanding fishing regulations. There’s also a video series on DEC’s YouTube channel that complements the Beginners’ Guide. The DEC’s Places to Fish webpages are a reliable source of information when planning your next fishing trip. DEC’s official mobile app, HuntFishNY, now features “The Tackle Box,” which provides anglers with one-stop shopping for fishing regulations, boating access, and stocking information within a map-based interface from the convenience of your smart phone.

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are also “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics. For a list of what’s currently scheduled visit DEC’s website.

To help make fishing more affordable and help inspire the next generation of anglers, DEC has also partnered with libraries across the state to provide a Fishing Rod Lending Program. While borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out a fishing rod. This program offers an opportunity for people to try fishing before deciding to purchase their own gear. For more information and a list of the more than 80 participating libraries, visit DEC’s website.

Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Outside of free fishing days, anglers over the age of 16 must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license visit DEC’s website.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice to anglers about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.