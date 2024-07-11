Free Jamestown Tarp Skunks Game Honoring First Responders Tonight

Tonight’s Jamestown Tarp Skunks game is a free game that will also recognize first responders.

Live CHQ, Chautauqua County’s talent attraction and retention initiative, is presenting tonight’s game at 6:30 p.m. between the Tarp Skunks and the Geneva Red Wings. All tickets for the game will be free to the public courtesy of Live CHQ and its two affiliate agencies, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency and the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth.

The theme for this special night is “A Salute to Chautauqua County’s First Responders,” honoring past and present members of the county’s EMS, Fire, and Police agencies.

Tarp Skunks General Manager and Director of Business and Sales operations Christian Dolce said there will be a number of special events and activities planned to help honor and support first responders.

Pregame festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. and include a “touch a truck” event with various first responder vehicles on hand; a meet and greet with Whiffy, the Tarp Skunks mascot and characters from Paw Patrol, provided by Chautauqua Safety Village; and volunteer fire department information and sign-up stations.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing to support volunteer fire fighters, prizes and giveaways from LiveCHQ, and a special first pitch ceremony honoring all first responders in attendance.

Free tickets are available at Russell E. Diethrick Park tonight. Volunteer firefighters, local law enforcement, and EMS workers can also pick up tickets at their designated stations, with limited tickets also available at both CCIDA offices in Jamestown and Dunkirk. Any first responder group that would like tickets can also call the Tarp Skunks office at 716-705-5600.

Additional information about the Jamestown Tarp Skunks and the team’s 2024 season, along with a printable schedule, can be found at TarpSkunks.com.