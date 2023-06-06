Free Lectures For NYS Invasive Species Awareness Week to Be Held at SUNY Fredonia

Free lectures will be held at SUNY Fredonia this week as part of New York State’s 10th Annual Invasive Species Awareness Week.

The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Agriculture and Markets (AGM) are holding free events and invasive species challenges through June 11 across the state and online, including daily webinars at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., through Friday.

Invasive species are plants, animals, insects, and pathogens not native to an area that cause harm to the environment, agriculture, economy, or public health. New York is particularly vulnerable to these pests due to its role as a center for international trade and travel.

In Chautauqua County, two lectures will take place at SUNY Fredonia on Wednesday, June 7. Registration is required for both lectures.

A two-hour workshop on Best Management Practices for invasive forest pests and diseases including hemlock woolly adelgid, spongy moth, spotted lanternfly and beech leaf disease will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To register, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfb4cWkznp-f5hi8rI3FPsvpRM3mhMIWw-mPaTgPI1t4uGuNQ/viewform

And then from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., a workshop on aquatic invasive plant species management will be held.

To register, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdFBiAIgAGQ2v451AtaleU1Lrp6Kd-ZivFXnsCqmfuTX9DyNw/viewform

To learn more about the invasive species that are a concern for New York agriculture, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/plant-industry/plant-health.