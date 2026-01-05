WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Free Pick-Up Of Christmas Trees Begins Today in Jamestown

The Jamestown Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department will begin their annual pickup of discarded Christmas trees for recycling today.

The pickups will be done weather permitting.

Residents are asked to place their trees on the terrace between the street and the sidewalk. If possible, trees should be positioned so they remain visible in the event of significant snowfall. All trees must be free of plastic bags, Christmas lights, ornaments, and tree stands prior to pickup. Residents with questions may contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 716-483-7523.

