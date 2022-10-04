Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic in Gerry on October 8

A free rabies vaccination clinic will be held in the town of Gerry this Saturday, October 8.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health and the town of Gerry are co-sponsoring the clinic that will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Town of Gerry Highway Department at 4675 Route 60 in Gerry.

This clinic will be a drive-in clinic and animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

The link to pre-register online for the Town of Gerry clinic is available here: https://on.ny.gov/3DO4Jzz

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies. County residents are encouraged to be responsible pet owners by having their pets vaccinated.

If you register but decide not to attend the event, please cancel your appointment so the spot is available for another pet. You can cancel appointments via the confirmation email you receive when you register. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.

For more information about the clinic and rabies in general, visit https://chqgov.com/environmental-health/rabies-prevention or contact the Division of Public Health at (716) 753-4481.