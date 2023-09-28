Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic To be Held in Gerry October 7

A free rabies vaccination clinic will be held in the town of Gerry on October 7.

The Chautauqua County Health Department and Town of Gerry are co-hosting the event that will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gerry Highway Garage located at 4675 Route 60.

Animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records.

All dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier.

New York State Public Health Law requires each dog, cat, and domesticated ferret over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information about the clinic and rabies in general, visit https://chqgov.com/environmental-health/rabies-prevention or contact the Health Department at (716) 753-4481.