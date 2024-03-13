Free Solar Eclipse Glasses Now Available in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County officials have announced that free Solar Eclipse glasses are now available for distribution.

In November, the County Legislature approved using $50,000 of the county’s 3% occupancy tax reserves to purchase around 66,000 glasses for the eclipse on Monday, April 8. County Executive PJ Wendel said the order ended up being much higher and there are plenty of glasses to go around.

Chautauqua County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Faulk cautioned that viewing the solar eclipse without eclipse glasses can cause an eye injury known as solar retinopathy, “Folks may experience symptoms of perhaps a blind spot in one or both eyes, more commonly both eyes; blurry vision, or a headache. These symptoms may occur within hours to days after the event of an unprotected viewing of the sun. And some of the symptoms may last for months, and in severe cases may be permanent.”

Faulk said there is no known treatment for solar retinopathy.

He said during the phases of the eclipse, people should not stare at the sun for the entire duration of the event, even if wearing eclipse glasses, “We people to put the glasses on intermittently, take a look up at the eclipse, look away, take your glasses off, do what you’re doing, and in another moment in the phase of the eclipse, take another glimpse. These glasses are not meant to keep on during the whole entirety of the event staring at the sun.”

Faulk said the eclipse glasses should be worn on the outside of prescription eyeware. He said people should not look at the eclipse through binoculars, telescopes, or cameras as the lenses magnify the sun’s rays. Faulk also cautioned that chlidren be supervised during the event.

County Emergency Services Director Noel Guttman added that pets should be kept indoors during the solar eclipse as well.

Public Health Director Lacey Wilson said the glasses obtained by the county do meet independent ISO standards for solar eclipse viewing.

Businesses, organizations, and residents can obtain free solar eclipse glasses by emailing glasses@chqgov.com.

Distribution locations include the following:

Ashville Fire Department

5338 Stow Rd, Ashville, NY

Bemus Point Village Office

13 Alburtus Ave, Bemus Point, NY

Brocton Fire Department

80 Lake Ave, Brocton, NY

Brooks Memorial Hospital

529 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY

Cassadaga Fire Department

22 Mill St, Cassadaga, NY

Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce

300 N Main St, Jamestown, NY

Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services

Mayville: 7 N. Erie St., First Floor, Mayville, NY

Jamestown: 107 Institute St., Suite 201 Jamestown, NY

Dunkirk: Dunkirk Senior Center, 45 Cliffstar Court, Dunkirk, NY

Chautauqua County Executive’s Office

3 N. Erie St., Mayville, NY

Chautauqua County Health Department

7 N. Erie St., Fourth Floor, Mayville, NY

Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport

3163 Airport Dr, Jamestown, NY

Chautauqua County Landfill

3889 Towerville Rd, Jamestown, NY

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

15 E Chautauqua St, Mayville, NY

CHQ Transit

234 Hopkins Avenue Jamestown, NY

Chautauqua County Veteran Services

567 Fairmount Ave., Warwick Plaza, Jamestown, NY

Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau

One Massey Avenue, Chautauqua, NY

County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency

201 W 3rd St. #115, Jamestown, NY

214 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY

Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System

Ashville Free Library

Bemus Point Public Library

Cassadaga Branch Library

Clymer-French Creek Free Library

Darwin R Barker Library Association

Dunkirk Public Library

Ellicottville Memorial Library

Ellington Farman Library

Falconer Public Library

Fluvanna Free Library

Hazeltine Public Library

James Prendergast Library Association

Kennedy Free Library

Lakewood Memorial Library

Mary E Seymour Memorial Free Library

Mayville Library

Minerva Free Library

Myers Memorial Library

Patterson Library

Ripley Public Library

Smith Memorial Library

Chautauqua Fire Department

2 Royal Way, Mayville, NY

Chautauqua Institution

1 Ames Ave, Chautauqua, NY

City of Jamestown

200 E 3rd St, Jamestown, NY

Dunkirk City Hall

338 Central Ave., Dunkirk, NY

Ellery Fire Department

4400 Dutch Hollow Rd, Bemus Point, NY

Ellington Fire Department

769 E Main St, Ellington, NY

Falconer Fire Department

15 Davis St, Falconer, NY

Findley Lake Fire Department

10372 Main St, Findley Lake, NY

Fluvanna Community Historical Society

3502 Fluvanna Ave, Ellicott, NY

Fredonia Fire Department

80 W Main St, Fredonia, NY

Frewsburg Fire Department

88 W Main St, Frewsburg, NY

Hanover Center Fire Department

11919 Hanover Rd, Silver Creek, NY

Jamestown BPU

92 Steele St, Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Community College

525 Falconer St, Jamestown, NY

Kiantone Fire Department

2318 Stillwater St, Jamestown, NY

Maple Springs Fire Department

5385 Maple Springs-Ellery Rd, Maple Springs, NY

Mayville Fire Department

2 Royal Way, Mayville, NY

Ripley Fire Department

11 S State St, Ripley, NY

Silver Creek Fire Department

172 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY

Stockton Fire Department

28 Stockton-Kimball Stand Rd, Stockton, NY

Sunset Bay Fire Department

12798 Allegany Rd, Irving, NY

Town of Chautauqua

Chautauqua Municipal Building, 2 Academy St, Mayville, NY

Town of Clymer

868 W Main St, Clymer, NY

Town of Dunkirk

4737 Willow Rd, ​Dunkirk, NY

Town of Ellery

25 Sunnyside Ave, Bemus Point, NY

Town of Ellington Town Hall

813 W Main St, Ellington, NY

Town of Hanover / Silver Creek

Town Hall: 68 Hanover Rd., Silver Creek, NY

Village Hall: 172 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY

Town of Harmony

1001 Blockville Watts Flats Road, Ashville NY

Town of Kiantone

1521 Peck Settlement Rd, Jamestown, NY

Town of Poland

3593 Church St., Kennedy, NY

Town of Portland

87 W Main St, Brocton, NY

Town of Villenova

1088 Butcher Rd, South Dayton, NY

Town of Westfield

23 Elm St, Westfield, NY

UPMC Chautauqua Hospital

207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY

Village of Falconer

101 W Main St, Falconer, NY

Village of Fredonia

9-11 Church St., Fredonia, NY

Village of Lakewood

20 W Summit St, Lakewood, NY