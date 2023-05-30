Free Xylazine Test Strips To Be Made Available in NYS

Free xylazine test strips will be made available as the drug, also known as “Tranq,” spreads across New York state.

Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative found in the unregulated drug supply with potentially harmful health impacts, especially when added to illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Xylazine is not responsive to naloxone, leading to complicated fentanyl overdoses.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a new ordering system will enable providers and New York State residents to order test strips through a partnership with NY MATTERS. These test strips are designed to detect the presence of xylazine that has been mixed in with other substances, such as cocaine or heroin.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) is also making xylazine test strips available to its network of Outreach and Engagement Services providers across the State and through its ongoing training programs.

These efforts are being supported through New York State’s Opioid Settlement Fund and through a federal State Opioid Response Grant. To access ordering information, providers can visit the OASAS harm reduction webpage at https://oasas.ny.gov/xylazine