Gateway Lofts Project Presents To Planning Commission, Receives Variance Approval

The Gateway Lofts Project has received variance approval once again from the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals following a site plan review by the Jamestown Planning Commission.

The now $77 million project being done by Southern Tier Environments for Living, or STEL, is an adaptive reuse of the former Chautauqua Hardware building at 31 Water Street that will include 110 units of affordable housing. 56 of the units will be intended for homeless individuals who currently don’t have any other long-term housing options available. The other 54 units would be intended for low or fixed income renters.

The building also would continue to be occupied by Community Helping Hands and the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County. STEL Director of Real Estate Development Steven Ald said there also is interest from a pharmacy and credit union to locate in the building as well.

The Zoning Board approved two variances for the project for a fourth time. One variance is regarding the number of proposed parking spaces and with the other regarding proposed automotive use setbacks on the parcels associated with the project on Water Street. Both variances had been granted back in 2020 and were granted an extension in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that the Chautauqua County Planning Board has given their approval to the project once again. The board had also voted five years ago to approve the project.

Ald said that if everything moves forward as planned, full financing should be in hand by the beginning of 2026 with construction starting in the first quarter of next year.

The Planning Commission will vote on the project at their regular monthly meeting on March 18.