Gateway Lofts Project Receives Parking Variance Extension

The Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals has approved a variance extension request related to the Gateway Lofts Project.

Southern Tier Environments for Living‘s Attorney, Charles Grieco, submitted the extension request for two variances; one regarding the number of proposed parking spaces and one regarding proposed automotive use setbacks on the parcels associated with the project on Water Street. Both variances had been granted back in 2020 and were granted an extension in 2021.

Grieco said the additional extension is needed as the Gateway Lofts Project is still working on getting financing together in order to start construction. He said all elements of the project were significantly impacted by the Pandemic, “The construction industry obviously has been severely impacted, to supply chain issues, inflation issues have been very significant and that has created some difficulties, delays I guess I should say, in finalizing the financing. The client is seeking and is in the process of obtaining a bridge loan for that purpose.”

The Jamestown Planning Commission approved the $31 million project in June 2020. The Gateway Lofts project calls for creating 110 total units, although 56 of them would be intended for homeless individuals who currently don’t have any other long-term housing options available. That means a total of 54 new units would be intended for renters, most of which would be on low or fixed income.

Grieco said he anticipates that all financing will be in place by December 2022 and that construction will be able to begin in 2023.