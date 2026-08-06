Gavin Paterniti To Perform At Reg Lenna’s Memory Cafe

Musician Gavin Paterniti will be the performer at this month’s Memory Cafe at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

Gavin is a part-time musician from Jamestown who also currently works as WRFA’s Programming Coordinator. He’s a self-described “old soul” with much of his musical tastes revolving around songs from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Gavin performs bass guitar with bands Backlog and The Hazy Rays throughout Western New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. This will be his second appearance at the Reg Lenna’s monthly Memory Cafe series and he looks forward to taking a trip down memory lane with all in attendance.

Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe. Those interested in attending must submit their names and number of guests to the Reg Lenna by Friday, August 7 by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com.