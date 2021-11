Jamestown City Council appointed attorney George Panebianco as a City Court Judge last night. Panebianco will replace Judge Fred Larson on January 1st. Larson has reached the mandatory retirement age.

Panebianco has worked in law for 32 years, spending over 27 of those years at Lewis and Lewis. His term expires March 31st, 2024. He had previously served as a City Court Judge from 2004 to 2014.