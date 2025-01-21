WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Gerry Man Injured in House Fire

Gerry Man Injured in House Fire

By Leave a Comment

A Gerry man was injured in a house fire on Monday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that the County Fire Investigation team was called at 3:00 p.m. to a structure fire on Old Chautauqua Road in Gerry. After an investigation, it was determined the fire was accidental and originated from a wood stove that was used to heat part of the house.

75-year old Charles Austin, who lived in the house, was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor burns and later released.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.