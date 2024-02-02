Girl Scout Cookie Time Has Returned to WNY

It’s Girl Scout Cookie time in Western New York.

The Girl Scouts of Western New has announced the kickoff of the 2024 cookie season with all varieties priced at $6 per package. 100% of all proceeds stay local within GSWNY.

The Girl Scouts will continue to provide a subsidy for online direct shipments to your home when you purchase 4 to 24 packages of cookies with a flat shipping rate of $7.99. These cookies are available for purchase and can be shipped nationwide in the United States.

To purchase cookies this year, you can reach out to a registered Girl Scout, find a girl scout at www.gswny.org/findcookies, and you can also text COOKIES to 59618.

Beginning February 17, you can enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.gswny.org/findcookies to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to local organizations.

Girl Scouts of Western New York Chief Program Officer Mary Jo Brown said the cookie program “.. is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. We have a unique program model. Girl Scouts gain financial empowerment skills while taking the lead with hands-on activities. They develop money skills through understanding budgeting, investing and financial planning. They discover the courage to fail and the confidence to keep trying, while understanding how to create an independent future.”