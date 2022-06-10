GiveBigCHQ Raises Over $900 for WRFA-LP

JAMESTOWN, NY – WRFA-LP, Jamestown’s only noncommercial, nonreligious community radio station, was able to raise over $900 as part of the #GiveBigCHQ annual day of giving on Thursday, Jan. 9.

In all, the radio station received $799 from 25 donors. In addition, another $135 in bonus funding was raised through GiveBigCHQ’s “Rise and Shine Hour and and the $25 Match Hour. In all, $934 was raised. Additional bonus funding could also come by way of the GiveBigCHQ Stretch Pool.

“Thank you to all those who chose to give to WRFA-LP during the GiveBigCHQ campaign,” said WRFA-LP station manager Jason Sample. “It was great to see the community come out and support so many worthwhile organizations, including WRFA.”

WRFA’s parent organization, Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, also benefited from GiveBigCHQ, raising $2,270 from the community. In all, nearly $313,000 was raised for over 112 organization. The GiveBigCHQ campaign is organized annual by the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation.

For those who were unable to give to WRFA-LP during GiveBigCHQ, there will be other opportunities to help the radio station, including later this month with WRFA holds its 2022 Great American Picnic at Southern Tier Brewing Co. in Lakewood. In addition, WRFA will hold its annual pledge drive in September, when the station celebrates its 18th year on the local airwaves.

WRFA-LP has three full-time and one part time staff positions – all of whom reside in the city of Jamestown – and all donations from the community go toward covering the cost of those positions. In addition, local contributions are used to leverage additional funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“GiveBigCHQ has played a significant role in helping us raise money for the radio station and working to reach this year’s goal of $15,000 in individual contributions from our listening area,” Sample said. “A Community Radio Station can only be successful if it has support from the community it serves, and fundraisers like this help to show that we are appreciated and supported.”