Gov. Hochul Announces $9 Million For Loan Repayment Program for Mental Health Workers

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $9 million in state funding for a loan repayment program for mental health workers.

The Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program will be administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health. It will provide loan repayments of up to $120,000 for psychiatrists and $30,000 for psychiatric nurse practitioners, provided they remain employed by licensed community mental health programs for three years.

Both newly hired psychiatrists or psychiatric nurse practitioners and those existing on staff -including part-time employees -at licensed community mental health programs are eligible to receive repayment awards.

Providers may apply for loan repayment on behalf of their staff, with applications reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis for as long as funding remains available.

Additional information on OMH’s Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program can be found at https://omh.ny.gov/omhweb/rfp/2022/cmhlrp/index.html