Gov. Hochul Demands NYPA Suspend Rate Hike

Governor Kathy Hochul is demanding the New York Power Authority suspend its proposed electric rate hike.

NYPA’s proposed hike would nearly triple current rates, increasing them from $12.88 per megawatt hour to $33.05 per megawatt hour.

Hochul said in a statement, “Today, I’m calling for an end to the Power Authority’s unacceptable proposal to raise electric rates on its customers statewide. Too many New Yorkers are already falling behind on their energy bills and I will do everything in my power to reign in these astronomical costs. While I recognize the Power Authority’s critical importance in providing invaluable, clean, baseload power from its large hydroelectric power plants Upstate, I expect NYPA to go back to the drawing board, shelve this existing proposal, and figure out a better way forward.”

In a joint statement, the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturers Alliance and the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier said, “We thank and appreciate Governor Hochul recognizing the disastrous impact the NYPA rate proposal was going to have on manufacturers and ongoing economic development initiatives across New York State. We look forward to continued dialogue with NYPA. NYPA has historically provided cost competitive, reliable and clean power that has helped keep manufacturers in New York State. As manufacturers operating in a high cost, high tax, high regulatory State, affordable and reliable NYPA power has helped manufacturers compete domestically and globally while retaining and growing jobs. We also thank those leaders from the manufacturing sector, and our Western New York delegation of elected leaders that have conveyed their concerns directly to NYPA, to their peers and to the Governor.”