Gov. Hochul Focuses On Alleviating Financial Burdens In State of The State

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the economic challenges facing New Yorkers during her State of the State address on Tuesday, focusing on measures to alleviate financial burdens for middle-class residents.

Hochul has proposed a tax cut aimed at benefiting over eight million people earning less than $323,000 annually.

In addition to the tax cut, Hochul introduced an inflation refund for New Yorkers making less than $300,000 a year. The initiative will be funded by surplus sales tax revenue. Individuals would receive $300 with families receiving $500.

The governor also proposed an increase in the child tax credit which would be up to $1,000 for children under 4 years old and $500 for school-aged children.

Other proposals by Hochul focused on expanding universal child care, free breakfast and lunch for school children; banning corporations from buying homes within a certain time period, and banning the software used by rental companies to increase rent.

State Senator George Borrello said while he agrees with Hochul’s mental health plan to expand criteria for involuntary commitment and strengthening Kendra’s Law, her proposals raise more questions than answers.

Borrello said the proposals to address affordability in New York State fall flat without addressing rising costs in other areas. He cited the Climate Act mandates that he says could cost taxpayers,”… hundreds of billions of dollars and raise utility bills by as much as 64 percent.”

Borrello also criticized Hochul for not addressing ending the state’s sanctuary status or offering any proposals regarding bail reform laws.

State Assemblyman Andrew Molitor said Hochul’s address sounded like “..business as usual: spend, spend, and then spend some more.”

He said in a statement, “With an economic plan that anticipates increasing the largest state budget in our nation, we can expect costs will continue to rise even though the cost of living currently remains unbearable. By failing to cut state spending, cut unfunded mandates on our local municipalities and having a real plan to bring high-quality jobs to New York, the future of our families is being compromised.”

Molitor also criticized the lack of proposals to change bail reform laws.