Gov. Hochul Nominates Dr. James McDonald as State Health Commissioner

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the nomination of Dr. James McDonald to serve as Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health.

Dr. McDonald has been serving as New York’s Acting Commissioner of Health since January 1.

He is a native New Yorker who is originally from Cohoes and received his bachelor’s degree from Siena College. Dr. McDonald earned his M.D. from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, his pediatric residency in the U.S. Navy, and his preventive medicine residency from the State University of New York. He earned his MPH from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and earned his B.S. in Biology from Siena College. Dr. McDonald is board certified in pediatrics as well as preventive medicine.

He joined the New York State Department of Health in July of 2022, serving as medical director of the Department’s Office of Public Health. He later was appointed Interim Director of the Center for Community Health.