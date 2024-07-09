Gov. Hochul Says Hospitalizations Due to COVID-19 Have Increased

Governor Kathy Hochul has provided New Yorkers an update on COVID-19 as new variants contribute to increases in hospitalizations in parts of New York State and around the country.

Hochul said hospitalizations have increased compared to the same period last summer in 2023.

With social gatherings increasing during summer months, and high temperatures forcing people indoors, Hochul reminds New Yorkers to get tested if they experience symptoms, follow the usual precautions including current CDC guidance, stay current with COVID-19 vaccines and seek appropriate treatments if necessary.

She said, “While we are well below the figures seen during the pandemic, we are closely monitoring activity regarding the latest variants. By following the guidance and taking simple precautions, New Yorkers can continue to enjoy a safe and healthy summer.”

Hochul said COVID-19 hospitalizations are well above the rates seen at this time last year, but well below the rates seen during the same period in 2022.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “We are seeing an increase in admissions to hospitals, yet below prior year increases. As people move indoors to escape the heat, transmission does increase. This is a good opportunity to remind people to improve indoor ventilation whenever possible. Additionally, the standing order I signed last year is still in effect, so anyone who would like an updated vaccine can get one at their pharmacy.”

People who have symptoms should get tested for COVID-19, and those who test positive should contact their health care provider about possible treatments, which have been shown to be effective at reducing the chances of serious outcomes. Hochul said New Yorkers who are immunocompromised, have lung or cardiovascular conditions, or other risk-factors, and those who are seniors, are especially encouraged to discuss COVID-19 treatments with a health care professional. Those who test positive should also avoid contact with others, including staying home from work, school, and social activities.

“The availability of at-home testing has resulted in a significant decline in tests being sent to labs. Researchers at New York State’s Wadsworth Lab rely more on wastewater analysis for surveillance of circulating COVID-19 lineages,” Hochul said. “Federal and state wastewater surveillance indicates the growing presence of new variants both in New York and across the country, which are believed to be one of several potential causes of the current trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates, including increased travel and social mixing.”

At-home COVID-19 tests remain available at many local pharmacies statewide. Hochul said the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of best prevention steps and has been shown to reduce risk of serious illness. Anyone who has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or boosters is encouraged to do so.

Under the Affordable Care Act, most health insurance plans will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines, without the need for co-pays. Those who are uninsured, or whose insurance does not cover the updated vaccine, will have access to the shots free of charge through community health centers; local, tribal, or territorial health departments; and pharmacies participating in the HHS’ Bridge Access Program.