Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Moving Many Local Elections To Even-Numbered Years

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that will align many local elections with statewide and legislative elections that are held in even-numbered years.

The bill was proposed to increase voter participation.

64% of eligible voters participated in the 2020 elections in New York State compared with 25% of eligible voters who turned out for the the 2021 local elections.

Hochul said in a press release, “Every eligible New Yorker deserves the right to participate in the democratic process without unnecessary barriers. By signing this legislation, we are taking a significant step towards expanding access to the ballot box and promoting a more inclusive democracy.”

The bill will move many county and town elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.

It would not apply to city elections, nor for specific elected offices protected in the state Constitution to be held in odd-numbered years, including county clerk, sheriff, district attorneys, local judges and others.

Hochul announced her support for a future amendment to the State Constitution that would align elections for all offices, calling it a fiscally responsible approach that would reduce the taxpayer cost of election administration by avoiding the need for elections to be held every single year.

State Senator George Borrello issued a statement, calling the bill a “brazen effort” by Democrats to “rig the political system.”

He said that local candidates and issues will get over-looked as a result.

