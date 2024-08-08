Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Strengthening Voting Protections

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to strengthen voting protections and make it easier for voters to cast their ballots.

One bill will allow 17 year olds who will be 18 years old by Election Day to pre-register to vote and apply for an absentee or early mail voting ballot.

Poll watcher eligibility has been expanded to include most New York State attorneys.

And another bill moves some non-competitive contests lower in the ballot.

In recent years, New York has made strides to enhance voter participation, including expanding the voter registration deadline to 10 days before an election and establishing a system for early voting by mail.