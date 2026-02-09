Gov. Hochul Signs Medical Aid In Dying Act

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the Medical Aid In Dying Act.

The bill allows medical aid in dying to be available to terminally ill New Yorkers with less than six months to live.

Hochul said, “Our state will always stand firm in safeguarding New Yorkers’ freedoms and right to bodily autonomy, which includes the right for the terminally ill to peacefully and comfortably end their lives with dignity and compassion.”

The bill, as passed by the State Legislature originally included a number of protections in order to ensure that no patient was coerced into choosing medical aid in dying and that no health care professional or religiously affiliated health facility would be forced to offer medical aid in dying. Hochul worked with the Legislature to include additional guardrails that will make sure people won’t be taken advantage of, while still ensuring terminally ill New Yorkers have the choice to die comfortably and on their own terms, including: