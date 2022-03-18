Gov. Hochul Signs New Executive Order Restricting Business with Russia

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new executive order banning State agencies and public authorities from doing business with companies that have continued to do business in Russia.

Hochul had previously signed an executive order banning state agencies from doing business with Russian companies. She issued this new one Thursday.

New York will also send 100,000 pounds of medical supplies, including masks and gowns, to Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Thursday. Several other U.S. states and leaders have taken steps to financially squeeze Russia since the invasion began.