Gov. Hochul To Crack Down On 3D-Printed, Illegal Guns In Upcoming State Of The State

Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing in her upcoming State of the State to crack down on 3D-printed and illegal firearms.

The new legislation would establish criminal penalties for the manufacture of 3D-printed firearms and order minimum safety standards to be established for 3D printer manufacturers to block the production of firearms and firearm components. The proposed legislation would also require gun manufacturers to design their pistols so they cannot be quickly and easily modified into illegal machine guns, and require police departments and sheriffs’ offices to report recoveries of all 3D printed guns to the state.

Hochul has made reducing gun violence a priority since she took office. In 2025, shootings statewide fell to their lowest levels on record and were down 60 percent from when Hochul took office in 2021.