Gov. Hochul’s Proposed State Budget Cuts Foundation Aid Over $400 Million For Schools

Governor Kathy Hochul‘s proposed state budget cuts Foundation Aid to nearly every school district in the state, including Jamestown.

According to a press release by the New York State United Teachers, Jamestown Public Schools‘ Foundation Aid would be cut by .2% or a loss of$169,974.

The executive budget proposal would slash more than $400 million in public school aid. More than half of the $419 million in cuts will be taken from districts classified as High Needs Districts.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said Hochul “modified the process by which inflation is calculated into the foundation aid formula, dropping the highest and lowest rates of inflation in the five-year average. This allows her to do the aid calculations using a 2.4% inflation rate, rather than the 4.1% inflation rate that is reality, thereby driving down the aid that NYS is required by law to send to schools.”

Whitaker noted that Hochul has essentially proposed the elimination of the “save harmless” provision.

He added that Hochul’s budget proposal is just that and that the state legislature will need to create their “one house” budget proposals next

According to https://fundourfutureny.org/, other districts in Chautauqua County that would be affected by Foundation Aid cuts include: