Governor Cuomo Issues Executive Order Declaring Gun Violence Disaster Emergency

Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order declaring gun violence a disaster emergency. The order is the first step in the Governor’s comprehensive plan that aims to tackle the surge in gun violence throughout the state.

The disaster emergency status will allow the state to address the gun violence crisis by expediting money and resources to communities so they can begin targeting gun violence immediately.

Cuomo said the comprehensive plan includes $138-point-7-million dollars investment in key areas such as treating gun violence like an emergency public health, targeting hotspots with data and science, positive engagement for at-risk youth, breaking the cycle of escalating violence, getting illegal guns off the streets, keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people, and rebuilding the police-community relationship.

Cuomo also signed legislation holding gun manufacturers liable for the harm their products cause and closing a loophole that allowed people with outstanding warrants for their arrest to purchase guns.

Under this new legislation, gun manufacturers cannot endanger the safety and health of the public through the sale, manufacturing, importing or marketing of the products they sell. The products can be considered a public nuisance even if the gun manufacturer did not purposely cause harm to the public. The Attorney General and any city corporation counsel can take action on behalf of any locality, as can members of the public, corporations and associations.

The second bill prohibits the sale, purchase or transfer of firearms to anyone known to have an outstanding warrant for a felony or serious offense. It prohibits the buying, selling and gifting of guns if the buyer is known to have a warrant for a felony or serious offense. This bill was proposed as part of the 2021 State of the State.

State Senator George Borrello railed against Cuomo’s Executive Order, calling it a “publicity stunt.”

Borrello said Cuomo shares blame for for the gun violence problem in New York State with crime rates skyrocketing “in January 2020, immediately after the horrific criminal justice ‘reforms’ he helped spearhead went into effect. Along with other pro-criminal policies, vilification of our dedicated men and women in law enforcement and efforts to defund police departments, it is no wonder that criminals have been emboldened.”

Borrello added that real solutions and immediate action are needed to “stem this tide of violence.”