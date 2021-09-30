Governor Hochul Appoints Dr. Mary Bassett as NYS Health Commissioner

Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed Dr. Mary T. Bassett as the State Commissioner of the Department of Health.

Dr. Bassett has more than 30 years of experience devoted to promoting health equity and social justice, both in the United States and abroad. Her career has spanned academia, government, and not-for-profit work.

Dr. Bassett currently serves as director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and FXB Professor of the Practice of Health and Human Rights in the department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Her appointment is effective December 1st. Dr. Bassett replaces Howard Zucker, who announced his resignation September 23rd. Zucker will remain in the Commisioner’s office until Dr. Bassett takes over on December 1st.

Dr. Bassett grew up in New York City.