Governor Hochul Calls Special State Legislature Session for June 30 to Further Address Gun Legislation

Governor Kathy Hochul announces executive orders, legislation to strengthen gun control laws, combat domestic terrorism (May 18, 2022)

Governor Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday, June 30 to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state’s licensing law.

The court on Thursday, June 23 overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court’s conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people’s right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.

Hochul called the decision “reckless and reprehensible” as she announced she will convene a special session.

New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in “sensitive locations,” such as government buildings and bars. They’re also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.

