Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding Protections for LGBTQ+ Community, Victims of Sex Trafficking

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that expands protections for the LGBTQ+ community and those who have been victims of sex trafficking.

One bill gives utility customers the right to be addressed and acknowledged by their preferred name and pronouns by requiring utility corporations, municipalities, water-works corporations, and telephone service providers to allow customers to use their preferred name and pronouns.

Hochul said the process for transgender individuals to change their names is “excruciating,” “Being misgendered, it’s traumatic. It’s truly dramatic. It’s stressful. To be deadnamed. I mean, these are people with feelings and individuals who just deserve more than that. And to know that this is going on and causing them anguish, therefore, it causes me anguish. This is how I feel so deeply and passionately about the people of this state. So this legislation is necessary to streamline the process for utility corporations to respect a customer’s gender identities.”

Hochul said the bill also will prevent the risk of individuals being found by an abusive family member or partner and reduce the risk of harassment in housing.

The second bill, known as the START Act, strengthens protections for victims of sex trafficking, labor trafficking, compelling prostitution, and trafficking in persons, who are convicted of a range of offenses as a result of that trafficking or compelling. This legislation builds on a law passed in 2010 in New York allowing victims of human trafficking to vacate prostitution-related criminal convictions that were directly tied to their victimization.