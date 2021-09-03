Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Extending Virtual Access to Public Meetings

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation extending virtual access to public meetings under New York State’s Open Meetings Law.

The law allows New Yorkers to virtually participate in local government meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation, which was initially implemented by Executive Order during last year’s State of Emergency, allows state and local government meetings that are normally held in person to be held remotely instead, as long as the public has the ability to view or listen to the meeting and as long as the meeting is recorded and later transcribed. Hochul said this statutory change will reduce the need for congregation at public meetings while the Delta variant is prevalent, while ensuring public business can continue.

Politico reports that Empire Center for Public Policy‘s E.M. McMahon said the legislation is “appalling and surprising,” adding “We’re at a time when people go to church, they go to synagogues, they go to ball games, but nobody can go into a room with the Albany Common Council?”

The extension goes until January 15th, 2022 and applies to all local governments as well as state executive agencies.

Hochul said on Tuesday evening that she had “heard from government officials across the state who are concerned about the inability of their constituents to access public meetings virtually,” and that the legislation “extends a privilege that not only helps New Yorkers participate safely in the political process, but also increases New Yorkers’ access to their government by allowing for more options to view public meetings.”

Politico reported several good government advocates said on Wednesday that they had not been consulted on the plan.