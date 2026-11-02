Grammy Award Winners Dirty Dozen Brass Band Coming To The Reg Nov. 7

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will bring New Orleans musical gumbo to Jamestown at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

Celebrating 50 years as a group, New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band will stop on their national tour for a 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 7 concert.

The band’s unique sound, described as a ‘musical gumbo,’ blends genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. The 2023 Grammy Award winners have toured across 5 continents and more than 30 countries, recorded 12 studio albums and collaborated with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band 50th Anniversary tour stop at The Reg is sponsored by M&T Bank with additional support from The Big Easy in Buffalo.

Tickets for this event are on sale now ranging from $24 to $57. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12-5 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716.484.7070 or at reglenna.com. Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is located at 116 East Third Street. in Jamestown.