Grant Applications Being Accepted for Healthy Homes Program In Jamestown

The City of Jamestown and Chautauqua County Health Department are partnering to offer a grant to help city residents make their homes healthier and more safe.

The Healthy Homes Production grant program was funded with $2 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Homeowners and landlords can apply for funding to use toward mold remediation, radon mitigation, garbage removal, and more.

The homes must have a child under the age of 18 residing in the home full time or have a resident over the age of 65.

80 units are proposed to be helped through the grant program.

Applications are being accepted now through November 21, 2023. Visit jamestownny.gov for the application, call the Department of Development at 716-483-7541, or view the application here: https://www.jamestownny.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Healthy-Homes-Pre-Screen-Final.pdf