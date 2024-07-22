Grant Awarded For Improvements to Cusimano Westside Overland Trail

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) has been awarded $65,000 from local foundations to make improvements to the Fred J. Cusimano Westside Overland Trail in Brokenstraw and Panama State Forests.

The funding will also help with trail improvements on sections of private properties south of Titus Road in Sherman. The latest improvements are part of Phase IV of the Chautauqua County Overland Trails Revitalization Project.

The Fred J. Cusimano Westside Overland Trail is a 24 mile-long nature trail spanning four towns and six state forests – all within Chautauqua County. Located near Mayville, Sherman, and Panama, this scenic trail is well used and is one of the most challenging hikes and/or mountain biking trails in western New York.

The foundations that helped CCPEG reach its Phase IV fundraising goal include the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, the Jesse Smith Darrah Fund, the Lenna Foundation, and the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation. To secure these grants, CCPEG collaborated with the Chautauqua County Parks Department, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and private landowners to plan and organize the best approach for Phase IV of the project. In addition, CCPEG allocated $15,000 to help leverage funding for the project.

Like the previous phases, the trail upgrades for Phase IV will be completed by Trail Construction Associates, a trail building company located in Forestville. Work will begin by the end of July and should finish by late September.