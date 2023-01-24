Great Lakes Receiving Support from Water Resources Development Act

The Great Lakes are receiving support in the federal Water Resources Development Act.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the legislation, passed in December, will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) to complete several risk management studies on flooding and start new projects that are key to New York’s water restoration, waterway resiliency, and emergency flood protection.

It also includes provisions to prevent invasive species from accessing New York’s waterways, including the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain.

WRDA has recently been passed every two years and authorizes water resource studies and projects and sets policies for navigation, flood control, hydropower, recreation, water supply, and emergency management for the Army Corps.