WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Great Lakes Receiving Support from Water Resources Development Act

Great Lakes Receiving Support from Water Resources Development Act

By Leave a Comment

The Great Lakes are receiving support in the federal Water Resources Development Act.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the legislation, passed in December, will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) to complete several risk management studies on flooding and start new projects that are key to New York’s water restoration, waterway resiliency, and emergency flood protection.

It also includes provisions to prevent invasive species from accessing New York’s waterways, including the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain.

WRDA has recently been passed every two years and authorizes water resource studies and projects and sets policies for navigation, flood control, hydropower, recreation, water supply, and emergency management for the Army Corps.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.