Green Critical of New Positions in Proposed 2022 County Budget

County Executive candidate Norm Green is condemning the hiring of 42 employees in the yet to be adopted 2022 county budget. The Democrat says the budget is unsustainable without future tax increases.

Green is challenging incumbent County Executive PJ Wendel, who is running on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Green said there are 100 more employees on the county payroll from five years ago with 42 of the hires in the proposed 2022 budget. He added that 200 employees took voluntary layoffs during the pandemic and claimed that layoffs created a budget windfall.

Green said future costs of annual wage increases are not reflected in the current budget.