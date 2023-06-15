Grey Fox That Bit People in Bemus Point Determined to Have Rabies

The Chautauqua County Health Department has confirmed that a grey fox that has bitten people in Bemus Point is rabid.

The Department said the fox bit multiple people near Route 430 on Friday, June 9. The Health Department is following-up with the people involved to ensure that they receive proper medical attention. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer responded to the situation and killed the grey fox on June 9, 2023. The grey fox was sent for testing and was determined to be positive for rabies.

Chautauqua County Director of Environmental Health Jessica Wuerstle said the incident should serve as a reminder to residents that animal rabies is a serious public health concern, “According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 90% of rabies cases occur in wildlife. Pets and livestock can be protected from rabies by keeping rabies vaccines up-to-date.”

If you believe you had physical contact with the grey fox that was killed in the Bemus Point area and have not seen a medical provider please call the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4783.

Rabies is nearly always a fatal disease when exposure is missed and untreated.

Visit chqgov.com/environmental-health/rabies-prevention for general rabies information.