Groundbreaking Event Held for Hideaway Bay Resort in Silver Creek

The new Hideaway Bay Resort development in the Village of Silver Creek has held a groundbreaking event.

Owner and Developer Kevin Cullen said the future setting which will include 10 cottages, also known as “glamping units,” with high-end décor; private patio space; and waterfront views. A new 2-story event space will be built to host events such as weddings and retreats, with upper and lower patios, and an indoor/outdoor full-service bar. Proximity to the shoreline has been incorporated into the structural design and engineering.

Cullen said the resort will be four seasons and plan to offer watersports such as paddleboarding and kite boarding along with an active recreation center and a natural kayak launch, in-house fishing guides, and educational birding events. Hideaway Bay Resort will also book other off-site activities and excursions such as horseback riding, snowmobiling, skiing, kiteboarding, and more.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO Mark Geise said the building had fallen into disrepair, was foreclosed on by the County for non-payment of back taxes, and was eventually acquired by the Chautauqua County Land Bank. He said the Land Bank held onto the property in order to assist in returning it to a productive use that met community and County goals.

The project received $1.4 million in CCIDA financing and tax incentives; Chautauqua County Land Bank site coordination and transfer, along with navigating an unexpected arson and demolition; New York Small Business Development Center at JCC business advisement; and New York Housing and Community Renewal loans.

Cullen said construction will begin within a week or so, and barring any unforeseen obstacles, with the resort expected to open for business in May 2024.

For more information on the Hideaway Bay Resort, visit www.hideawaybayresortny.com.