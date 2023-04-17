Gusty Winds, Rain Bring Down Trees, Branches on Power Lines

Gusty winds and hard rain caused trees and branches to bring down some power lines around the area Sunday night.

The City of Jamestown put out a notice that there were some power outages in the Board of Public Utilities’ area. They cautioned that some discolored water was reported, but that is expected to clear by today.

National Grid had only a couple dozen residences in their area without power in Chautauqua County this morning after news reports said around 1500 lost power last night.