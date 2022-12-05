Hall R. Clothier Building to Fully Reopen Friday, December 5

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services‘ offices in the Hall R. Clothier Building will reopen to the public this Friday.

County Executive PJ Wendel thanked Assistant Deputy Director of Public Facilities Josh Rothwell and the Buildings and Grounds crew for their work in getting the building reopened following a water line break on November 2 that closed the second, third, and fourth floors of the building.

He said with this reopening, the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions will be open to the public on Friday. Anyone wishing to access these services can do so by going to the second floor reception desk.