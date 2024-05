The “Hands On Jamestown” community clean-up of Jamestown will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon this Saturday.

The Chautauqua County Land Bank, City of Jamestown, and the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation are co-sponsoring the event

Those who pre-register to take part in the event can receive a free t-shirt. Registration the day of the event will take place on Tracy Plaza next to City Hall on East Third Street.

Sign up at chqlandbank.org/handson