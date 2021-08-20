Hands On Jamestown Neighborhoods Takes Place Saturday, New Dates Announced

The Hands On Jamestown Neighborhoods Program has announced an updated community clean-up schedule. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the next event is tomorrow from 8am to noon in the neighborhoods between North Main Street to Lakeview Avenue and Eighth Street to Buffalo Street, “We’ll be meeting on Spring Street, around 847 Spring Street. There’s some vacant lots there, there will be a dumpster, and we’ll have our registration table set up over there.”

Another community clean-up event will be held 6 to 8pm, Thursday, August 26th. Volunteers do not need to pre-register and can meet at the Gazebo on 10th Street next to Temple Apostolic Church.

The September event will now take place September 25th and the final community clean-up for 2021 is scheduled for October 16th. A total of 7 Community Clean Ups will have been held across Jamestown this year.

The Hands On Jamestown Neighborhood program was developed by the Chautauqua County Land Bank in collaboration with the City of Jamestown, Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, and Zion Covenant Church.