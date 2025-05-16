WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Hands On Jamestown To Take Place Saturday

The “Hands On Jamestown” community clean-up of Jamestown will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Saturday.

The Chautauqua County Land Bank and the City of Jamestown are co-sponsoring the event

Those who pre-register to take part in the event can receive a free t-shirt. Registration the day of the event will take place on Tracy Plaza next to City Hall on East Third Street.

Once signed in, people will be assigned a clean-up area and be given a map, some guidelines and instructions.

Jamestown Parks crews are assisting by picking up filled garbage bags.

Refreshments will be available for participants on Tracy Plaza at the end of the clean-up.

The event is rain or shine.

To sign up in advance, visit: chqlandbank.org/handson/register

