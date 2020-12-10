Health Officials Report 22nd COVID-Related Death, 59 New Cases for Tuesday, Dec. 8

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting another COVID-19-related death in the county. In addition, there were 59 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in the County for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated last hour, the fatality involved an individual in their 40s. No other information was provided.

The death marks the 22nd in the county since the start of the pandemic, and comes just one day after the 21st death was reported, involving a person in their 50s.

The total number of known Active Cases as of Tuesday was 345, 25 more than what had been reported for Monday. There were also 19 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, one higher than the previous day. And the 7-day average positive rate for the entire county was 6.2% – up six-tenths of a percent from Monday.

Of the 59 new cases from Tuesday, nine were out of Jamestown, which now has 82 known active cases.

As of Tuesday, there’s been a total of 2,132 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,765 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also now been 22 deaths, according to the health department.