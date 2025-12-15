HEAP’s Heating Equipment and Replacement Benefit Reopened For Older Homeowners

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has reopened the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement (HERR) benefit for qualifying older homeowners.

The reopening follows OTDA’s announcement earlier this fall that the benefit was temporarily paused. With funding now restored, HERR is once again available though with temporary changes.

Due to limited statewide resources, HERR benefits are being offered only to homeowners aged 60 or older. Applicants must own and reside in their home as their primary residence; if multiple people are listed on the deed, at least one must be 60 or older when applying. All other HEAP eligibility rules remain the same. Residents may apply by contacting the Chautauqua County Department of Social Services (DSS) online at chautauquacountyny.gov/social-services/social-services or by calling: 716-661-8200.

If older residents in Chautauqua County need help connecting to services or navigating available benefits, they can contact New York Connects at 716-753-4582 or visit chautauquacountyny.gov/office-aging.